Dry conditions threaten to dry up Little River Canyon Falls

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Little River Canyon is one of the most popular outdoor attractions the city of Fort Payne has to offer. Park ranger Steve Black has served this are for over a decade, and he says North Alabama’s drought is threatening to dry up the beautiful scenery.

“We’re voted one of the best places to come look at fall colors. A lot of people were left disappointed when they came. We see more browns than golds and reds and it was a very muted fall,” Black says.

Located on park property is Little River Falls, a river bed once abundant with streams and one heavy waterfall. Black says this huge water resource is suffering most of all.

“Also seeing the river, which is what Little River is named after, is pretty much dry. It’s like a garden hose going over the falls right now, it’s not very impressive,” he says.

He also says animals are feeling the affects of the drought.

“Racoons, rabbits, bears, the turkey, the deer, they’re all having to find water someplace. So they’re finding pools here and there but what they normally get is not around,” Black says.

Black says the dry foliage also brings a greater risk of fires in the preserve. After a recent close-call with a 50-acre fire, Little River Canyon staff are taking steps to prevent future fires.

“We’ve closed our grills, we’ve closed everything, they’re all shut down so no one’s gonna be allowed to picnic here unless they bring something like their own propane grill, but we’d prefer them not to do that also,”

Despite the conditions, Black says park attendance has not faltered. He continues to invite guests, as long as they are cautious and courteous of the land.

”I want visitors to be vigilant and just be aware that this is not normal. Normal will come back sometime. I don’t know when, but it’s gonna be a while. We’re open, come visit us and just play it safe,” says Black.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.