Doctors warn about the dangers of respiratory illnesses in babies and seniors

(Pexels)
By Bria Chatman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials are warning people about respiratory illnesses like RSV and how easily they can be spread from newborns to adults and cause serious complications.

Dr. Michael Saag says the numbers for respiratory illnesses declined last month, but with holidays coming soon, they expect these numbers to spike again, just like we’ve seen the last few years. For illnesses like RSV, health officials are now recommending women get vaccinated in the last trimester of their pregnancy and offering the shots to newborns.

“If one child in the daycare gets it, probably by the end of the week, all of the kids have gotten it because it’s just that contagious,” says Dr. Karen Parsell with the University of South Alabama.

Infectious Disease expert Dr. Michael Saag says babies are not the only ones that can become seriously ill; it can also affect seniors 65 and older, but getting vaccinated is the best protection for everyone.

“So the child goes home obviously and has RSV and is shedding, and then mom and dad may pick it up,” says Dr. Saag. “Then grandma and grandpa may come over, and they pick it up, and that’s where the protection of those over 65 comes into play.”

The CDC recommends getting the RSV vaccine anytime from September to January; the shot can be given along with other vaccinations like flu and COVID.

