Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Cullman Co. bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A bicyclist was killed after a hit-and-run around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Authorities say 19-year-old Dakota R. Lamons, of Hanceville, was killed when was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.

Lamons was thrown off the bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle left the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 91 near Cullman County 501, around eight miles south of Hanceville.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2014 white Chevrolet Silverado, or a GMC Sierra with the entire passenger side black mirror missing from the vehicle. Anyone with information on the vehicle and/or incident should contact ALEA Troopers at 256-353-0631.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore
2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder
Kitchen Cops don’t love “I Love Sushi Express”
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Scene of the highway 31 wreck
One person airlifted after wreck on Highway 31

Latest News

The cast of PAW Patrol Live! put two moms to the ultimate test ahead of VBC show
PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”
Taylor Grace performs new single off her upcoming album
Taylor Grace performs "Balance"
Chef Boyce talks Thanksgiving leftover 'hot pockets' and Thanksgiving pre-ordered dinner
What to do with your Thanksgiving leftovers
Kitchen Cops find issues at some rebranded Mapco / Circle K locations