Cullman Co. bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A bicyclist was killed after a hit-and-run around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Authorities say 19-year-old Dakota R. Lamons, of Hanceville, was killed when was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.

Lamons was thrown off the bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle left the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 91 near Cullman County 501, around eight miles south of Hanceville.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2014 white Chevrolet Silverado, or a GMC Sierra with the entire passenger side black mirror missing from the vehicle. Anyone with information on the vehicle and/or incident should contact ALEA Troopers at 256-353-0631.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

