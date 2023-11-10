‘A community has a right to be safe’: Perkins family attorney comments on case

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney Cannon Lambert, who’s representing the family of Steve Perkins, is concerned for the citizens of Decatur.

“When they’re not safe, and in particular when you have law enforcement that engages in either not protecting the community or engaging in conduct that puts the community at risk, there’s something that needs to be done,” he said.

Lambert, along with civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, has represented several families in cases involving deadly police encounters. He said most of the time, his clients are allowed to see body cam footage from the incident. To him, it’s something that hasn’t happened for the Perkins family.

“They immediately allowed us to see the footage that they had,” he said. “That was a situation where I can’t speak for them, but I believe they had known they were wrong. Even in the face of that, they allowed us to see that footage. I don’t understand why that wouldn’t be the case here.”

A letter from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency notified the Perkins family that it could not release the footage because it could harm the integrity of the investigation, or a jury pool selection.

Lambert said neighbor video of the incident is problematic enough.

“It tells a truly damming tale, and that’s why I think you’re seeing a community truly going up in arms,” he said. “The video from the individual who pulled the trigger upwards of 18 times will be really inciteful as to the ‘why’s’ of it.”

The result of Decatur PD’s internal review is not being released to the public for now.

The goal was to determine whether the officers involved violated any policies. Chief Todd Pinion will call a predetermination hearing to review the results and findings of this investigation. If the chief finds policy was violated, the matter will go before the mayor where termination or suspension may happen. The state investigation is where any possible criminal charges would originate, if necessary.

