Colbert Co. woman charged with animal cruelty ordered to pay over $10K for dogs’ care

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday a Colbert County woman charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty was ordered to pay over $10 thousand to Colbert Animal Services for the upkeep of 46 dogs by Colbert County Judge Chad Smith, according to court documents obtained by WAFF.

Colbert Animal Services Director Corey Speegle is the sole witness in this case and described the conditions the dogs were found in as ‘horrid’. Judge Smith ordered Debra Catledge to pay $10,802 for the costs associated with the animals’ care to Colbert Animal Services as the case moves through the court system. Catledge is ordered to pay the shelter within 30 days from Nov. 8.

Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty in September by Colbert County Sheriff’s deputies and was arrested again on state charges of 28 counts of failing to bury or burn livestock.

Catledge will be next in court for a bench trial on January 8, 2024 at 9 a.m. at the Colbert County Courthouse.

