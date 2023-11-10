Cloudy, cool & breezy this afternoon and overnight. Another chance of showers Saturday night & Sunday.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, cloudy, breezy and cool. Temps will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Tonight, cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Veterans Day, cloudy and cool. A chance of showers beginning in the late-day and evening. Temps in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Sunday, morning showers, afternoon clouds. High temps in the low to mid 60s.

Dry Monday with some sun before another chance of rain for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. High temps in the 60s. Low temps in the 40s. The chance for rain will continue for Friday as well.

