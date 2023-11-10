Arab Primary takes learning into nature with outdoor classroom

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Teachers at Arab Primary School are gearing up to take instruction into nature with a brand new outdoor classroom.

The new space, funded by grants and generous donations from community members holds 20 different opportunities for students to learn including a weather station, vegetable garden and worm farm.

“It’s just a great little place for our students to come and discover things and build on things they’ve already learned in the classroom,” say Arab Primary principal Amanda Rosewarne.

Rosewarne says the space, totaling over $300,000 is the biggest of it’s kind in the state of Alabama.

“I think it’s a pretty amazing thing. You know, we’re not a large town. I think it’s an amazing thing that our community came together to provide this for our students, because really this has been a community project,” Rosewarne says.

She says she expects the hands-on experience to be much more valuable for students.

“I think anytime you can make learning hands-on, and you can give students that experience, it’s going to mean more to them. You know, you can say it, and I can hear it, but when I get to do it, it’s just so much more meaningful. I think this really opens the doors for our students to have the opportunity to do a lot of things,” Rosewarne says.

