American Red Cross searching for more volunteers as disasters become more frequent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross is looking for more people to help with its efforts by volunteering.

David Rauch with the American Red Cross said there are three positions they are highlighting. Blood Ambassadors, Blood Transportation Specialist and Disaster Action Team.

The Disaster Action Team in particular has a need for almost 300 volunteers.

“Those are going to be the people who are on the ground, giving you a warm blanket, giving you that hug, letting you know it’s going to be okay, making sure you have a hot meal,” said Rauch.

Rauch said because of climate change, they are responding to more severe disasters more frequently. He said they need a plethora of volunteers to help.

“Not everybody has 24/7 where they can be available, but if we have 100 volunteers and 10 of them are available, well that 10 in that shift will be able to help us out in that specific scenario,” said Rauch.

Rauch said it’s important that anyone interested signs up to volunteer before disaster strikes.

“If you’re looking to help people stricken with disaster, the time to help isn’t after the disaster happens, we need you in the pool beforehand.”

Information on volunteering can be found here.

