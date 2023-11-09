Transition into early winter with these 4 looks from Dress Up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Each week, over 60 brand-new styles arrive at Dress Up Huntsville. With all items being under $52, there is truly no other boutique in Huntsville that blends affordability and trendy fashion!

Here are a few Early Winter outfits that can carry you throughout the season:

Transition into winter with these 4 looks (Dress Up)

Look 1: Modern Sensation Black Ruched Midi Sweater Dress ($28, $10 off Holiday Deal) A modern midi-length dress with a contemporary twist. Featuring ruching, side slit on the left leg, and a rounded comfortable neckline. Layer with their Chic Revival Taupe Leather Shacket ($42) a versatile option that makes a statement while keeping you warm and fashionable.

Look 2: Oh So Lovely Black Floral Ruched Mini Dress ($48, extended sizes) & if you pay using Sezzle on their website shopdressup.com your first payment is ONLY $12! Gorgeous fitted style with a touch of charm and minimal floral pattern. Add your favorite wide-brim hat, jacket, and cowgirl boots for an everyday look, or make it dressy with heels for a night out.

Look 3: Transcend Time Rust Satin Midi Dress ($52) The first thing, we cannot look away from is this richly stunning and inviting rust hue. An excellent choice that features a midi-length silhouette, one that is practical and elegant. The defined waistline is a key feature that offers a flattering fit.

Look 4: Playful Perfection Distressed Denim Maxi Skirt ($48) A huge trend we are seeing is longer lengths, especially in denim skirts. A twist on a classic, this skirt features a front frayed slit and is designed with a relaxed high-waisted fit. Go casual with sneakers and a graphic tee or add a sophisticated blouse. Angelically Airy Striped Button-Up Blouse ($42) We love this trendsetting blouse that has a subtle stripe print and modern texture. Style this oversized button-up with denim, trousers, skirts, and more!

50% off all jewelry w/ a $30+ purchase at Dress Up, in-stores and online through December 24 (Dress Up)

Every weekend Dress Up has a collection for each day. You will also find surprise releases throughout the week as well as Daily Deals! Going on now, Holiday Deals are a one-day-only flash sale that occurs online at shopdressup.com and in-store. You never know what might go on sale. Sign up for our text alerts to stay in the know, text the number 483-72 and reply with “DUWEB” or “DUHNT.”

Now that you all know about their incredible new weekly assortment and low price point, let’s talk about their in-store experience. This is what truly sets Dress Up apart, the experience our team provides whether you are shopping for a special occasion or just looking around. They are on a mission to provide an intentional and genuine experience that starts with building relationships with their guests. Without their guests and incredible team members, Dress Up wouldn’t be Dress Up. They Love People first, then we Love the Clothes.

Dress Up is located at The Shops at Merchants Walk, 920 Bob Wallace Ave SW #317, Huntsville, AL 35801 .

