Showers by evening and continuing overnight into Friday morning. Cooler temps for Friday & the weekend.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, cloudy with showers for NW AL, moving east by evening. Temps in the 70s and humid. Tonight, showers. Lows in the 50s. Friday, showers, mainly during the morning. A cool and breezy day with steady temps in the 50s. Friday night, cloudy and cool. Low to mid 40s.

Veterans Day, mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Temps near 60 degrees. Another cool night Saturday night with temps dipping into the low to mid 40s. A chance of showers after midnight. Sunday, a chance of showers, mainly during the morning. High temps in the low to mid 60s.

Plenty of clouds next week with limited sunshine each day. A chance for a few showers Tuesday and then again for the end of the week. High temps in the 60s, overnight low temps in the 40s.

