Redstone Arsenal, community fire departments battle wildfire

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal and community fire departments responded to a wildfire in the south are of Redstone Arsenal on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started at 2:40 p.m. in the test area on the south side of the installation and the public was advised to avoid the area of Gat 3 at Redstone Road and Patton Road southwest.

Official say no one was injured and no facility structures were in danger. At this time the cause has not yet been determined.

