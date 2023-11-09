Rain on the way tonight and maybe more next week!

Deals
By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The forecast is trending wetter both in the short term and in the long term.  Rainfall totals will be on the light side over the next 36 hours with about ¼” expected.  We will see much cooler air along with the scattered showers into the weekend.  Very light rain showers will likely slowly creep north throughout the late morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday. Light to moderate rain could become more widespread overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.  Some long range forecast guidance is now showing several chances for rain late next week and into next week.  Stay tuned for updates to our changing November weather.

