One suspect in the Lawrence Co. homicide case to be held without bond

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman accused in a murder of a man and kidnapping his wife is being held without bond in Lawrence County.

Auburn Moore is one of two people accused of killing Dustin Grimes in his Lawrence County home last weekend. Moore and Jordan Hernandez are also accused of kidnapping Grimes’ wife Karen and taking her to an ATM to get money.

Moore had an Aniah’s Law hearing on Wednesday and decided to waive her right to the hearing. Instead, a preliminary hearing and bond hearing will be set for the same time next month. Moore appeared to be clutching a Bible at her hearing.

The wife escaped and ran to a nearby convenience store to call police.

When Moore was arrested, she live streamed on Facebook as officers kicked down her door, and took her into custody. She was also holding a Bible during her arrest.

