New city hall building for Huntsville officially has a name

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -As construction continues on the new $90 million city hall budiling in downtown Huntsville, the Huntsville City Council has finally settled on a name for the building.

The council voted 3-2 on an ordinance to name the building “Huntsville City Hall.” While the name is simple, some council members say the process for deciding on a name was anything but.

District 4 Councilman Bill Kling introduced an ordinance to name the new building after former mayor Steve Hettinger who served two terms from 1988-1996.

However, District 3 Councilwoman Jennie Robinson said she felt naming the building after an individual wasn’t representative of all Huntsville citizens.

She then introduced her name ordinance, “Huntsville City Hall.”

Robinson told WAFF 48 News that no other major Alabama city has named their city hall after an individual. She saw this as another reason not to move forward with Kling’s ordinance.

“Any individual who’s done any work for the city would recognize that it’s not the individual that does the work, it’s the team,” Robinson said. “The team is the City of Huntsville, so it makes sense to call it the Huntsville City Hall.”

Kling, however, saw it as a unique opportunity for the city.

“We’re Huntsville Alabama, we’re not trying to be like everyone else, we’re trying to do what we think is right and to celebrate the great contributions by so many good citizens,” Kling said. “I think it was certainly something that would have been well deserved for this individual.”

For the council to move forward with Kling’s ordinance, they needed input from the Attorney General to ensure that naming the building after an individual would not be affected by the 2017 Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.

While Kling was waiting to hear back from the AG’s office, Robinson introduced her ordinance. She said she feels “Huntsville City Hall” is more representative of the entire community and avoids any controversy.

“We protected the integrity of the seat of government and made sure that we had a seat of government that was named in a way that refelects the great work that’s being done by all the people of Huntsville rather than any single one individual,” Robinson said.

Kling said he wishes the council would have taken more time to consider their options.

“We’re not even going to be moving into City Hall until next summer so we still have several months to go,” Kling said. “I feel like the proper process was not followed because I think we should have had all of the information before making a decision on something like this.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.