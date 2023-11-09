Multiple fires spark statewide burn ban from Governor Kay Ivey

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey issues a “no burn order” that will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The ban comes after the Alabama Forestry Commission reported over 352 wildfires between October 24 and November 8.

Regional Forrester Terry Ezell said in a recent interview that North Alabama can be especially prone to these fires due to the environment.

“We have a lot of areas with what I consider “shallow soils.” It’s on the tops of some of these mountains and just dries out way quicker than other areas of the state,” Ezzell said.

Fort Payne Fire Marshal Wade Gorham says DeKalb County has been especially dry lately, causing his department to issue its own “no burn order” earlier this week.

“We’re not allowing any burning whatsoever because we’re trying to protect people’s properties, structures, businesses, homes and hopefully we will get some rain,” Gorham said.

Gorham says the city’s ban prohibits burning like campfires, fire pits, or burning leaf piles. He says anyone caught starting a fire can face consequences.

“If you set a small fire outside and it gets out of hand and burns somebody else’s property up whether it be their wildland interface or it be their home or their business, then that person that started that fire is liable for that,” Gorham said.

He says Ivey’s order is similar. You can be charged with a crime for breaking it.

Huntsville Fire Chief Mac McFarlen recently said responding to these fires is risky for departments and their teams.

“It is super dry, fire will spread tremendously quick, and it takes a ton of resources to try and keep them structures up and from endangering people’s lives,” McFarlen said.

