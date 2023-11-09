Limestone Co. students lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A group of Limestone County students paid their respects to America’s fallen veterans on Wednesday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Four Limestone County Students had the honor of actually laying a wreath in front of the tomb.

Wesley Hampton, Angelina Jeffreys, Austin Kennedy, and Trip Smith each wrote an essay on why laying the wreath is important.

In the end, they were chosen to take part in the treasured tradition.

Their class plans to be back home in time for Veterans Day on Saturday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.