Limestone Co. students lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A group of Limestone County students paid their respects to America’s fallen veterans on Wednesday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Four Limestone County Students had the honor of actually laying a wreath in front of the tomb.

Wesley Hampton, Angelina Jeffreys, Austin Kennedy, and Trip Smith each wrote an essay on why laying the wreath is important.

In the end, they were chosen to take part in the treasured tradition.

Their class plans to be back home in time for Veterans Day on Saturday.

