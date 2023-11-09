Huntsville wins final 48 Blitz Play of the Week
Panthers McClung connects with Caldwell for TD in Week 10
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Panthers football team ended the season on a high note defeating Hazel Green 56-13 in Week 10.
Senior Quarterback Jack McClung completed 20-of-21 passes and threw for 6 Touchdowns in the win, including a 50-yard Touchdown to Ashton Caldwell who finished the game with 60 yards and a TD.
The McClung to Caldwell connection was named the final 48 Blitz Play of The week of the High School Football season.
The Panthers ended the season with a 5-5 record.
