Housing leaders introduce plan to construct Mill Creek development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Change is coming to the area around Governors and Seminole drives in Huntsville. Residents living in Johnson Towers or Butler Terrace like Ronald Little, will soon see a massive overhaul to their neighborhood.

“I feel excited,” Little said. “I’ve been liking what I’ve been hearing from the project.”

The development, under the name Mill Creek, will revamp affordable housing in the area, adding up to 650 mixed-income rental units, a new community park, and spruce up a local creek. Current Johnson Towers and Butler Terrace residents will be relocated to Mill Creek once it’s complete, if they choose to with the goal of only relocating them one time.

Little said this part is necessary for a smooth transition.

“I’ve been liking the ability I’ve been having at Johnson Towers,” he said. “That’s the one thing I’ve been hearing a lot in their presentations. I’m just hoping to keep that same stability, so if that stays the same, everything should be fine with me.”

Housing leaders said the plan is to construct the new neighborhood in five phases. Once phase one is complete, which would include accessibility housing, Johnson Tower residents would move in before the building is destroyed. After that, the available land can then be turned into family housing in phase three.

“The challenge has always been phasing correctly,” Community Development Manager Scott Erwin said. “Once it’s right, we can minimize the disruptions of residents.”

Erwin said the new plans can be executed to perfection, as long as the city secures $50 million in federal grant money.

“We have a great story. The partners we’re bringing together are taking a distressed public housing asset and transforming it for the entire community.”

The deadline to request this federal funding has been pushed back from December 2023 to February 2024. Erwin said this gives them more time to flesh out their plans for this project.

