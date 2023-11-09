Deals
‘Extreme Danger’: Woman believed to be kidnapped by her son in Lauderdale Co.

Mary Ann Moore is believed to be in extreme danger.
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman they believe is in extreme danger.

Kristopher Moore who has been reported as being violent and mentally unstable was living in a camper behind his mother, Mary Ann Moore’s, home.

Officials say that on Nov. 3, Moore drove Mary Ann to the bank in a borrowed car where she withdrew a large amount of money from her account. Later that evening they returned to Mary Ann’s home.

Kristopher Moore has been reported as being violent and mentally unstable.
The next morning, it was discovered that the pair were missing and had not been seen by friends or family since then. At this time the type of vehicle the two were in is unknown.

Officials believe that Mary Ann is in extreme danger due to Moore’s “recent erratic behavior.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mary Ann or her son, please call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256)760-5769 or call 911.

