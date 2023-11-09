Epilepsy Awareness Month: UAB Neurologist explains how to help someone having a seizure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Epilepsy Awareness month is underway, and doctors at UAB want you to know how to respond if someone has a seizure in front of you.

Dr. Jerzy Szaflarski, a neurologist at UAB, believes knowing first aid for seizures is just as important as learning CPR, and you don’t have to undergo any training to know what to do. Dr. Szaflraski says epilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorders with around 54,000 patients in Alabama.

Even if you don’t have epilepsy, Dr. Szaflarski also says an estimated 1 in 10 people will have a seizure in their lifetime. Since it’s so common, he says it’s important you know how to respond.

If someone has a seizure and they’re standing, lower them to the ground protect their head, turn them to the side to help them breathe, and do not put anything in their mouth or restrain them. Once the seizure ends, you should continue to monitor them.

“Just make sure that they’re safe. Those are sort of common sense things but its very important that people follow those things because we can prevent injuries, we can prevent our patients from getting hurt, we can save lives,” Dr. Szaflraski says.

You can learn more about epilepsy including different types and how to spot them on UAB’s website.

