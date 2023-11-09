Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

DeKalb County investigators working to help scam victims get their money back

(MGM)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were able to retrieve nearly $60,000 for a victim who had been involved in a scam.

Officials say they only have 72 hours to reverse the transfer and return the money to the victim’s account. They say it takes nearly a day to fill our all the paperwork and get it all sent it.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden says criminals are continuously coming up with new ways to scam people out of their money.

“We don’t want to see anyone lose their life savings to these criminals, so please if something seems too good to be true, it probably is,” he said.

If you do fall victim to a scam immediately call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256)845-3801.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore
2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder
Charles Hickman, 32
Subject in custody following hours-long barricade at home on Properzi Way in Huntsville
Kitchen Cops don’t love “I Love Sushi Express”
Scene of the highway 31 wreck
One person airlifted after wreck on Highway 31

Latest News

Limestone Co. students lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Limestone Co. students lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Redstone Arsenal, community fire departments battle wildfire
Redstone Arsenal, community fire departments battle wildfire
Accused cop killer to undergo mental evaluation
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide no burn order Wednesday, prohibiting all outdoor burning in...
Gov. Ivey issues statewide no burn order