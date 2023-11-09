DeKalb County investigators working to help scam victims get their money back

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were able to retrieve nearly $60,000 for a victim who had been involved in a scam.

Officials say they only have 72 hours to reverse the transfer and return the money to the victim’s account. They say it takes nearly a day to fill our all the paperwork and get it all sent it.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden says criminals are continuously coming up with new ways to scam people out of their money.

“We don’t want to see anyone lose their life savings to these criminals, so please if something seems too good to be true, it probably is,” he said.

If you do fall victim to a scam immediately call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256)845-3801.

