Decatur Police complete internal investigation into officer-involved shooting of Steve Perkins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The internal investigation into the deadly officer-involved shooting of Steve Perkins has been completed, according to Decatur Chief of Police Todd Pinion.

Pinion said in a written statement that the results of the investigation will be reviewed by him during a predetermination hearing, which will likely happen within a week. Pinion said if he believes police department policy was violated the night Perkins was shot, he will turn his findings over to Mayor Tab Bowling. The mayor would then hold a determination hearing and decide if the officers involved should be disciplined.

The chief of police said under Alabama law it is illegal for him to formally discipline officers under his purview, which is different than some other states. He said he would let the public know if he turns his findings over to the mayor, but it will be up to the mayor release if and how the officers are disciplined.

You can read Pinion’s full statement below.

A message from Chief Todd Pinion: My thoughts remain with the family and friends of Steve Perkins and all who have been... Posted by Decatur Police Department Alabama on Thursday, November 9, 2023

