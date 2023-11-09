Cloudy with light scattered rain Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. We kick off the day with partly cloudy skies and very mild temperatures in the upper 50s to middle 60s, jackets are not needed but an umbrella may be a good idea.

Cloud cover will quickly build in as we go through mid to late morning leaving us mostly cloudy to overcast for the majority of the day. The south wind will become more northerly into the afternoon with the cloud cover keeping high temps cooler in the low to middle 70s. Light scattered rain showers will be expected for the afternoon and evening hours and will favor areas in Middle Tennessee and Northwest Alabama. Rain showers will increase in coverage overnight into Friday morning but will still be very light in nature.

Friday will be another cloudy day with periods of off and on light rainfall, highs will be much cooler in the middle to upper 50s. Most locations will see one tenth to one third of an inch of rainfall. Rain showers will end late Friday evening and lows will drop into the middle 40s by daybreak Saturday. Veterans Day Saturday will stay cloudy and cool with highs in the middle to upper 50s. A northeast wind will occasionally gust over 20 miles per hour, jackets will be a good idea if you are headed to the parade. Sunday will bring a few peeks of sunshine with highs returning into the lower 60s, light scattered showers will be possible for areas south of the Tennessee River.

