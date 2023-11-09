Accused cop killer to undergo mental evaluation

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An accused cop killer will undergo yet another mental evaluation to determine if he’s sane enough to stand trial.

Brian Martin appeared before a Colbert County Judge on Wednesday afternoon. He is accused of killing Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner and shooting former officer Max Dotson back in 2021.

Court documents show the Alabama Department of Mental Health has retracted its previous ruling that Martin was incompetent to stand trial. He will now undergo further evaluation.

While being escorted out of court, Martin called for the release of the body cam footage from the night of the shooting. He says the whole thing is a “cover up.”

“It was a cover up,” he said. “Those dash and body cams they’re refusing to turn over. Risner and Dotson, I’m being subjected to cruel and usual punishment.”

State prosecutors say they can not release the body cam footage, claiming Risner and Dotson were not wearing body cams at the time of the shooting.

