Victims knew one of the suspects in the Moulton homicide, Lawrence Co. Sheriff says

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said one of two people arrested knew the victims, Dustin and Karen Grimes.

Auburn Moore worked for the Grimes and investigators think Moore did not like what she was being paid.

“My investigators worked over time,” Sheriff Sanders said. “We got a lot of bodies working different crime scenes and calls and et cetera.”

Sheriff Sanders and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating the home invasion, kidnapping and homicide for days now. He said Dustin and Karen Grimes were in their homes Friday night when Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore broke in attempting to rob them.

Dustin Grimes was shot and killed trying to protect his wife. Karen Grimes was then forced to go to an ATM and take out money but she escaped and ran to a gas station for help. Their daughter was in the home as well but was not hurt. Sheriff Sanders said this was not a coincidence though.

“I think it was a single incident,” Sheriff Sanders said. “I don’t think the neighbors have to worry about anyone.”

Sanders said Moore worked for the Grimes.

“She left Friday and said she wouldn’t come back,” Sanders explained. “The robbery and that took place right after that. She’s probably going to be the main perpetrator in getting it set up.”

Moore was arrested Saturday night in Decatur and live streamed her own arrest on Facebook. She said she has ties with a drug cartel, however, Sheriff Sanders said he does not believe that to be true. You can hear deputies telling her to come out. Moments later, they kicked down the door.

Decatur Police took Hernandez into custody a day after. Police said he led them on a chase after being spotted on Highway 20. Eventually, ADOC said K-9 units helped track him down and he surrendered without incident. Sanders said there is a third suspect but that he cannot release any information on that until the investigation is over.

Hernandez will be transferred to the Lawrence County Jail soon and Moore is set to be back in court on Wednesday.

