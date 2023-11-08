Sunny skies, breezy winds, and high temperatures for Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today will bring more sunshine and breezy winds from the southwest gusting over 20 miles per hour at times. The record high temperature for today is again in jeopardy as we will reach the low to middle 80s during the afternoon. Cloud cover will begin to increase overnight into Thursday morning with breezy winds keeping our overnight lows very warm in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

