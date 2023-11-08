Sunny, breezy & warm this afternoon. Cooler temps arrive Friday with a chance for rain.

Deals
This afternoon, it will be sunny, warm and breezy. Near record high temps. Low to mid 80s. Fire danger remains high. Tonight, cloudy. Low temps around 60 degrees. Thursday, cloudy with a chance of showers late-day. Temps in the 70s. Thursday night, showers likely. Temps in the 50s. Friday, scattered showers with temps hardly moving. Many locations remain the 50s during the day. A cool & showery end to the week. Clouds linger Friday night, much cooler. Low to mid 40s. Veterans Day, mainly cloudy, cool and breezy. High temps around 60 degrees. Sunday, more clouds, a few showers and cool. High temps in the 60s. Sunshine returns for Monday and Tuesday. with high temperatures in the 60s.
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, it will be sunny, warm and breezy. Near record high temps. Low to mid 80s. Fire danger remains high. Tonight, cloudy. Low temps around 60 degrees.

Thursday, cloudy with a chance of showers late-day. Temps in the 70s. Thursday night, showers likely. Temps in the 50s. Friday, scattered showers with temps hardly moving. Many locations remain the 50s during the day. A cool & showery end to the week. Clouds linger Friday night, much cooler. Low to mid 40s.

Veterans Day, mainly cloudy, cool and breezy. High temps around 60 degrees. Sunday, more clouds, a few showers and cool. High temps in the 60s. Sunshine returns for Monday and Tuesday. with high temperatures in the 60s.

