Near record warmth & breezy Wednesday, rain chances ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. Fair skies and some areas of patchy fog will start off our morning with fairly mild temperatures in the low to middle 50s.

Today will bring more sunshine and breezy winds from the southwest gusting over 20 miles per hour at times. The record high temperature for today is again in jeopardy as we will reach the low to middle 80s during the afternoon. Cloud cover will begin to increase overnight into Thursday morning with breezy winds keeping our overnight lows very warm in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday will usher in a bit more humidity with mainly cloudy to overcast skies. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70s with isolated light rain showers expected for the afternoon and evening. Light rainfall will increase in coverage overnight into Friday morning. Friday will also be a cloudy day with periods of off and on light rain showers. This will be our most significant rain event since early September with most locations picking up one quarter to a half inch of rainfall.

Showers will taper off and push east by early Saturday morning. Veterans Day Saturday will be much cooler with high temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s and breezy winds, expect some peeks of sunshine into the afternoon. Sunday will also be a cooler day with highs near 60 degrees and chances for light rain showers.

