Madison County Commission Chairman delivers his first State of the County address

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission Chairman is giving the residents of Madison County an insight into his future plans.

On Tuesday, Chairman Mac McCutcheon gave his first “State of the County” address after being appointed to the position by Governor Kay Ivey in January. During his address McCutcheon spoke about the county’s record growth.

He says its critical the commission does everything in its power to keep up with the growth.

McCutcheon assured the public, no matter how much the county grows your safety is the commission’s number one priority. He addressed the additional strain the population growth is having on the sheriff’s office and the Madison County Jail.

”Growing communities, new businesses, school safety. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office continues to address the number of deputies patrolling the county,” he said. “Sheriff Turner is working with county commissioners to increase staff, to upgrade training , and training facilities.”

McCutcheon is also calling on those in Montgomery to send another judge to Madison County to process these inmates out.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.