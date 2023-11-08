Local children’s theatre fostering creativity in youth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For many children, the theatre is a space where they can be themselves. It is a place where they find acceptance and support. The children at Around the Curtain Children’s Theatre have not only found a creative space but have also found a family.

What is Around the Curtain?

“Around the Curtain has reached countless children and families across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee through our theatrical and educational programs. Theatre is a method of expressing and resolving emotions; expressing ourselves; exploring wishes, facing fears, and reaching dreams; building confidence and cooperative capabilities; and discovering new cultures, thoughts, and stances – all of which is crucial to a child’s development.”

Upcoming Shows:

The King and I: November 17-18 (get tickets)

A Radio Christmas: Auditions due on November 20th (audition information)

Oliver: Auditions not yet open (audition information)

Next year, the company will perform Arsenic and the Old Lady, Annie Jr., and The Rainbow Fish.

How you can support Around the Curtain:

On November 23, Around the Curtain will host a Thanksgiving 5K Fun Run at the Aldridge Creek Greenway. To register, click here!

Around the Curtain Community Theatre is located at 10300 Bailey Cove Rd. Suite 7 Huntsville, Alabama 35803 . For more information on shows and the program, email info@aroundthecurtain.org.

