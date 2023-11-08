Limestone County deputies search for subject in the area of Shaw Rd., Ripley Rd.

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for someone who fled from law enforcement on Tuesday evening.

Officials say deputies are in the area of Shaw Road and Ripley Road looking for the individual.

If you are in the area, officials are asking that you please use caution and remain inside of your home.

