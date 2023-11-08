Deals
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store in Muscle Shoals while he is supposed to be serving a three-year jail sentence.(N/A)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A sharp-eyed viewer spotted former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely shopping in Muscle Shoals while he is supposed to be serving a three-year jail sentence in the Franklin County Jail.

The viewer sent 48 News the picture above, showing Blakely inside a FoodLand in Muscle Shoals. The person who took it said it was taken just before 10 a.m. Monday.

We called Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver who said Blakely is on an unsupervised work release. He said Blakely works at a mobile home park near the grocery store. Sheriff Oliver said the former sheriff is dropped off in the morning and returns to jail in the evening.

We asked and Sheriff Oliver said other inmates are also allowed this privilege.

