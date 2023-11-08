Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana

Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.(Animal Resource Center)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMSBURG, Penn. (Gray News) – An animal rescue in Pennsylvania experienced a special and heartwarming adoption last week.

The Animal Resource Center in Bloomsburg posted on Facebook saying Ella, a dog who was the longest resident at the center, was finally adopted Friday.

The adoption itself was also far more sentimental than usual, according to staff member Tori Johnson, who made the post.

In the post, the Animal Resource Center said they had been waiting for Ella to be adopted for seven years. Late last month, they received an email from someone saying they were interested in adopting her, and an appointment was made for the potential adopter to meet with the dog.

The shelter said a woman named Kaitlyn came to the shelter and told them that her dog, Jo, had died a few months before and that she was looking to get another dog.

Ella, a dog who was at a Pennsylvania shelter for seven years, was finally adopted Friday.
Ella, a dog who was at a Pennsylvania shelter for seven years, was finally adopted Friday.(Animal Resource Center)

Ella seemed to warm up immediately to Kaitlyn. The shelter said she normally required multiple visits from people to get comfortable with them, but she immediately took to Kaitlyn without hesitation.

Near the end of the showing, Kaitlyn appeared to become teary-eyed and kept looking down at the bandana around Ella’s neck.

Kaitlyn told the shelter staff that she had donated a number of bandanas that her dog used to wear before he passed. The bandana Ella was wearing that day just happened to be one of those bandanas.

“Kaitlyn said it best by saying, ‘I like to think of it as Jo’s stamp of approval’ knowing it was meant to be,” the shelter wrote in the post.

The shelter staff said they had become used to being greeted by Ella at the door and would miss her presence.

However, they also said Kaitlyn’s adoption of Ella was bittersweet because of the happiness they will feel knowing she had been picked up by an owner she deserved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park
HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park
Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore
2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder
Charles Hickman, 32
Subject in custody following hours-long barricade at home on Properzi Way in Huntsville
2 adults, 2 children med-flighted following two-vehicle wreck in Franklin Co.

Latest News

Harold Champion
Madison homeowners recall experience with contractor who is wanted for home repair fraud
WAFF 48's Megan Plotka reporting
Madison homeowners recalls experience with contractor who is wanted for home repair fraud
People gather in the parking lot of the Hamilton County Board of Elections as people arrive for...
Ohio voters enshrine abortion access in constitution in latest statewide win for reproductive rights
2023 Hall of Heroes: Colonel Roy Adams
2023 Hall of Heroes: Colonel Roy Adams
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Governor Kay Ivey talks workforce development in Albertville