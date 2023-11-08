Governor Kay Ivey talks workforce development in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey wants more people to join the work force and she made it clear while she was speaking to Albertville’s Rotary Club on Tuesday.

“Throughout my time as Governor, some $42 billion dollars has been invested into Alabama creating more than 78,000 new jobs,” Ivey said.

Despite those added jobs and Alabama’s low unemployment rate, Ivey says the state has one of the lowest labor participation rates nationwide at 57 percent.

“We need more people working. We must turn our workforce development efforts upside down,” she said.

State representative Wes Kitchens says a new commission for labor participation developed by House Speaker Nathaniel LedBetter could potentially get more people into the work force.

During her visit, Governor Ivey also touched on the upcoming election for Senate District 9. She spoke 14 years of work strong armed by former Senator Clay Scofield.

“Clay certainly leaves big shoes to fill but I know you will choose another strong voice to send to Montgomery,” she said.

