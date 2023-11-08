Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Gov. Kay Ivey announces execution date for Colbert Co. capital murder convict

Kenneth Smith will be the first inmate in Alabama to be put to death using nitrogen hypoxia.
Kenneth Eugene Smith
Kenneth Eugene Smith(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has announced the execution date for an inmate who will be the first to be put to death using the nitrogen hypoxia method.

Kenneth Smith was convicted of capital murder by a jury in 1989 and again in 1996 and was sentenced to death. He was previously scheduled to be executed on November 17, 2022 but the execution was botched. It was the third botched execution in the state of Alabama.

Alabama Attorney General files motion to set execution date for capital murder convict

Gov. Ivey has set the timeframe for Smith’s execution to happened beginning 12 a.m. on Thursday, Jan 25, 2024 and expiring at 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, 2024.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore
2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder
Charles Hickman, 32
Subject in custody following hours-long barricade at home on Properzi Way in Huntsville
Kitchen Cops don’t love “I Love Sushi Express”
Scene of the highway 31 wreck
One person airlifted after wreck on Highway 31

Latest News

Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail.
Hanceville mayor indicted on 15 counts of using office for personal gain
Jake and Erica talk about the history behind Shakespeare's First Folio ahead of play
'The Book of Will' coming to the VBC Playhouse
Evie and Violet share why they love Around the Curtain and chat upcoming shows
Around the Curtain Children's Theater
TARCOG shares tips for caregivers for National Caregivers Month
Caring for Caregivers