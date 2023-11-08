Gov. Kay Ivey announces execution date for Colbert Co. capital murder convict

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has announced the execution date for an inmate who will be the first to be put to death using the nitrogen hypoxia method.

Kenneth Smith was convicted of capital murder by a jury in 1989 and again in 1996 and was sentenced to death. He was previously scheduled to be executed on November 17, 2022 but the execution was botched. It was the third botched execution in the state of Alabama.

Gov. Ivey has set the timeframe for Smith’s execution to happened beginning 12 a.m. on Thursday, Jan 25, 2024 and expiring at 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, 2024.

