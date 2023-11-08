Gov. Ivey issues statewide no burn order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide no burn order Wednesday, prohibiting all outdoor burning in Alabama.

The order will go into effect Thursday at 8 a.m.

“Alabama is currently experiencing extremely dry conditions, which greatly increases the potential for dangerous wildfire activity. State Forester Rick Oates and his team have been working around-the-clock to keep our forests safe and fires contained, and I commend them for their efforts to protect Alabamians, our homes and our wildlife,” said Ivey. “This declaration is meant to prevent unnecessary burning, reducing the chance of avoidable fires. I urge Alabamians to heed this warning.”

Since the statewide fire alert was issued on Oct. 24, Alabama Forestry Commission firefighters have responded to 352 wildfires that have burned 3,199 acres across the state, according to the Governor’s office.

“During the last month, we’ve seen an increase not only in the number of wildfires, but also in the size of those fires. With this prolonged drought, conditions are such that any outdoor fire can rapidly spread out of control, taking longer – and more firefighting resources – to contain and ultimately control,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “Even though we are predicted to get a small amount of rain this weekend, it will not be enough to lessen the wildfire danger.”

The no burn order will remain in effect until rescinded by the State Forester, when conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the occurrence and frequency of wildfires.

Contact your local law enforcement to report persons burning in violation of this law.

For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.