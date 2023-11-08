Fire calls increasing as drought continues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local fire departments have been busy over the last couple of weeks. Volunteer firefighters like Heath Jones have responded to well beyond their normal number of calls to start November.

“We’ve got such dry conditions that we’re seeing fire can move very quickly,” Jones said. “In the month of October, we responded to over 60 outdoor fires in Madison county. This month, we’re on a higher trend with 28 by November 6th.”

Regional Forrester Terry Ezzell said the conditions are just right in North Alabama for nearly anything to start a massive fire.

“When it’s this dry, you start seeing equipment start fires and really odd things start fires,” he said.

Those fires rage on as the ground is easier to burn, and the fire becomes harder to put out.

“Even the areas here that have shallow soils.” he said. “It’s on the tops of some of these mountains and just dries out way quicker than other areas of the state.”

With so many fires and not enough firefighters, Jones said volunteer fire departments are spread thin right now.

“With limited personnel and limited resources, unfortunately emergencies are not going to stop,” he said,

Both Jones and Ezzell ask you strongly consider not burning anything, at least until the air isn’t as dry.

A burn ban can soon become a state-wide declaration, if made by Governor Kay Ivey. Ezzell said this could be likely, even if the area sees some rain soon.

