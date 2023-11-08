Deals
Deputies capture Lauderdale County man wanted for setting trailer on fire

John David Baskins was arrested Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man wanted for burning down a mobile home in September has been arrested.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said John David Baskins was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday evening. He said his deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service took Baskins into custody around 7:30 p.m.

Baskins was on the run for over a month after deputies said he set fire to a mobile home on County Road 8. Investigators said Baskins and the woman inside were in a fight leading up to the fire.

Hamilton said Baskins is facing several charges, including Arson 1st, Domestic Violence Strangulation, and Burglary 3rd. He is currently being held without bond in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

