Caring for Caregivers: 2023 Annual Caregivers College

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) -Every day, caregivers work incredibly hard to help people in need. Sometimes it’s a loved one, or sometimes it’s someone they don’t even know. But no matter the situation, whether it’s going grocery shopping, coordinating doctor’s appointments, or giving medication, it all adds up to be a full-time job.

TARCOG is hosting its free 8th Annual Caregivers College, which is a daylong celebration of caregivers. The event will be from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, November 17 at the Willowbrook Church Madison Campus, 146 Jeff Road .

Registration closes this Friday, November 10. Register here.

This year’s theme is “#CaregiversConnect!” and the goal is to allow family caregivers an opportunity to connect with professionals, fellow caregivers, and community resources. The purpose is to educate, encourage, and provide a break to family caregivers in the area through empowering workshops and interactive sessions

