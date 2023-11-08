Deals
Austin Middle assistant band director to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

An Austin Junior High School band director will join 400-other directors from across the country in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An Austin Junior High School band director will join 400 other directors from across the country in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Nicole Kmoch will march down the streets of Manhattan this Thanksgiving playing her piccolo.

Kmoch says this is a lifelong dream come true.

“I came from a family who our tradition was to get up and watch the parade and watch it as a family,” she said. “So to be able to live that live and in person is just such a lifetime achievement.”

Kmoch says viewers can easily spot her while watching at home as her band will march right behind the Snoopy balloon.

She says she will be visible at around 10 a.m. during the broadcast which airs right here on WAFF 48, Thanksgiving morning.

