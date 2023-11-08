AHSAA Football playoffs begin Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A total of 34 first-round football games are now scheduled for Thursday night, Nov. 9. Several schools agreed to move their first-round games originally set for Friday, Nov. 10, last weekend to Thursday in an attempt get ahead of possible rain that is being predicted for the state this weekend.

The AHSAA’s 59th annual state football playoffs are set to begin this week with 104 games schedule – 16 each in Classes 1A through 6A and eight in Class 7A. Class 2A has nine games set for Thursday, followed by classes 1A, 3A, and 5A with five each. Classes 4A and 6A have four scheduled and Class 7A has one set.

The Class 7A game, which pits Florence (6-4) at four-time defending state champion Thompson (8-1) at Alabaster, will be featured over the AHSAA TV Network managed by WOTM TV. The game will also be featured on the NFHS Network as well.

The AHSAA Friday Game of the Week features UMS-Wright (6-4) at Central of Clay County (10-0) and the first meeting of the state’s top two all-time winningest head coaches. The Bulldogs from Mobile are coached by Terry Curtis (354-97-0), who is the state’s all-time leader with 359 wins. Central is coached by Danny Horn, who has amassed a 351-96-0 record. Both are in their 35th year as head coach and both share another AHSAA state record – eight state titles as a head coach.

All seven defending state champions are in the 204-team field including: Class 1A Leroy (9-0); Class 2A Fyffe (9-1); Class 3A Saint James (8-2); Class 4A Andalusia (9-1); Class 5A Ramsay (9-1); Class 6A Saraland (10-0); and Class 7A Thompson (8-1).

All games this week are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Class 1A

Marion County at Hackleburg

Class 2A

Lamar County at Tanner

Hatton at Sulligent

Class 3A

Phil Campbell at Gordo

Oakman at Mars Hill Bible

Colbert County at Winfield

Class 4A

Fultondale at Deshler

Etowah at West Morgan

Central-Florence at Cherokee County

Class 5A

West Point at Ramsay

Lawrence County at Pleasant Grove

Class 6A

Mae Jemison at Parker

Class 7A

Florence at Thompson

Friday

Class 1A

Shoals Christian at Lynn

Coosa Christian at Spring Garden

Ragland at Valley Head

Winterboro at Decatur Heritage

Class 2A

Red Bay at Tuscaloosa Academy

Collinsville at Southeastern

Pleasant Valley at Pisgah

West End at Fyffe

Aliceville at Lexington

Class 3A

North Sand Mountain at Locust Fork

Susan Moore at Geraldine

Fayette County at Lauderdale County

Piedmont at J.B. Pennington

Hokes Bluff at Madison Academy

Vinemont at Sylvania

Class 4A

Priceville at Dora

Brooks at Oneonta

Oak Grove at Westminster Christian

Corner at Randolph

North Jackson at Haleyville

Class 5A

Arab at Leeds

Fairfield at Russellville

Moody at Scottsboro

Springville at Guntersville

Boaz at Southside

Class 6A

Athens at Oxford

Gardendale at Gadsden City

Center Point at Hartselle

Pinson Valley at Muscle Shoals

Mortimer Jordan at Fort Payne

Cullman at Clay-Chalkville

Buckhorn at Mountain Brook

Class 7A

Hoover at James Clemens

Bob Jones at Hewitt-Trussville

Vestavia Hills at Austin

