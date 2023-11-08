AHSAA Football playoffs begin Thursday
34 first-round football games are now scheduled for Thursday night
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A total of 34 first-round football games are now scheduled for Thursday night, Nov. 9. Several schools agreed to move their first-round games originally set for Friday, Nov. 10, last weekend to Thursday in an attempt get ahead of possible rain that is being predicted for the state this weekend.
The AHSAA’s 59th annual state football playoffs are set to begin this week with 104 games schedule – 16 each in Classes 1A through 6A and eight in Class 7A. Class 2A has nine games set for Thursday, followed by classes 1A, 3A, and 5A with five each. Classes 4A and 6A have four scheduled and Class 7A has one set.
The Class 7A game, which pits Florence (6-4) at four-time defending state champion Thompson (8-1) at Alabaster, will be featured over the AHSAA TV Network managed by WOTM TV. The game will also be featured on the NFHS Network as well.
The AHSAA Friday Game of the Week features UMS-Wright (6-4) at Central of Clay County (10-0) and the first meeting of the state’s top two all-time winningest head coaches. The Bulldogs from Mobile are coached by Terry Curtis (354-97-0), who is the state’s all-time leader with 359 wins. Central is coached by Danny Horn, who has amassed a 351-96-0 record. Both are in their 35th year as head coach and both share another AHSAA state record – eight state titles as a head coach.
All seven defending state champions are in the 204-team field including: Class 1A Leroy (9-0); Class 2A Fyffe (9-1); Class 3A Saint James (8-2); Class 4A Andalusia (9-1); Class 5A Ramsay (9-1); Class 6A Saraland (10-0); and Class 7A Thompson (8-1).
All games this week are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Thursday
Class 1A
Marion County at Hackleburg
Class 2A
Lamar County at Tanner
Hatton at Sulligent
Class 3A
Phil Campbell at Gordo
Oakman at Mars Hill Bible
Colbert County at Winfield
Class 4A
Fultondale at Deshler
Etowah at West Morgan
Central-Florence at Cherokee County
Class 5A
West Point at Ramsay
Lawrence County at Pleasant Grove
Class 6A
Mae Jemison at Parker
Class 7A
Florence at Thompson
Friday
Class 1A
Shoals Christian at Lynn
Coosa Christian at Spring Garden
Ragland at Valley Head
Winterboro at Decatur Heritage
Class 2A
Red Bay at Tuscaloosa Academy
Collinsville at Southeastern
Pleasant Valley at Pisgah
West End at Fyffe
Aliceville at Lexington
Class 3A
North Sand Mountain at Locust Fork
Susan Moore at Geraldine
Fayette County at Lauderdale County
Piedmont at J.B. Pennington
Hokes Bluff at Madison Academy
Vinemont at Sylvania
Class 4A
Priceville at Dora
Brooks at Oneonta
Oak Grove at Westminster Christian
Corner at Randolph
North Jackson at Haleyville
Class 5A
Arab at Leeds
Fairfield at Russellville
Moody at Scottsboro
Springville at Guntersville
Boaz at Southside
Class 6A
Athens at Oxford
Gardendale at Gadsden City
Center Point at Hartselle
Pinson Valley at Muscle Shoals
Mortimer Jordan at Fort Payne
Cullman at Clay-Chalkville
Buckhorn at Mountain Brook
Class 7A
Hoover at James Clemens
Bob Jones at Hewitt-Trussville
Vestavia Hills at Austin
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.