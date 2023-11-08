Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers(Cullman County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The two brothers who were reported missing from Cullman County Wednesday were found dead in Winston County, according to the Winston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation and will provide further information as it becomes available.

Original Story: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is requesting assistance from the public to help locate two missing brothers.

CCSO says 30-year-old Braxton Thomas and his brother 28-year-old Rico Tannehill were last seen driving a gray 2013 Chevrolet Impala on Nov. 5 in the Haleyville area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-734-0342.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore
2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder
Charles Hickman, 32
Subject in custody following hours-long barricade at home on Properzi Way in Huntsville
Kitchen Cops don’t love “I Love Sushi Express”
Scene of the highway 31 wreck
One person airlifted after wreck on Highway 31

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Governor Ivey issues statewide burn ban
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide no burn order Wednesday, prohibiting all outdoor burning in...
Gov. Ivey issues statewide no burn order
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Kenneth Eugene Smith
Gov. Kay Ivey announces execution date for Colbert Co. capital murder convict