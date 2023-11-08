2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The two brothers who were reported missing from Cullman County Wednesday were found dead in Winston County, according to the Winston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation and will provide further information as it becomes available.

Original Story: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is requesting assistance from the public to help locate two missing brothers.

CCSO says 30-year-old Braxton Thomas and his brother 28-year-old Rico Tannehill were last seen driving a gray 2013 Chevrolet Impala on Nov. 5 in the Haleyville area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-734-0342.

