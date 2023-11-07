Deals
Water main repair causes outage, road closure on Sparkman Dr.

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The eastbound lane on Sparkman Drive between Redmont Road and Purdy Drive is closed for water main repair, according to Huntsville Utilities Water Operations.

Officials say the closure is expected to take 4-6 hours. This is an emergency repair affecting traffic.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

