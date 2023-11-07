Water main repair causes outage, road closure on Sparkman Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The eastbound lane on Sparkman Drive between Redmont Road and Purdy Drive is closed for water main repair, according to Huntsville Utilities Water Operations.

Officials say the closure is expected to take 4-6 hours. This is an emergency repair affecting traffic.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

