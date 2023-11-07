Warmth & Increased Fire Risk Continues | Rain Returns Later This Week

Today has been another sunny and warm day with near record-breaking high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southwest and this will increase the fire danger across the area, so please use caution when working outdoors and follow all burning restrictions. A clear sky is in the forecast for tonight with lows staying mild in the middle to upper 50s.

Wednesday will bring us another chance at either tying or breaking the high temperature record with highs topping back out in the middle 80s. Humidity levels will start to rise by Thursday with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Light scattered showers will develop Thursday evening and increase in coverage overnight into Friday. Beneficial rainfall is expected for Friday with most locations seeing a quarter to a half inch of rainfall. This will be our first significant rain event since early September.

A few spotty showers will likely linger into early Saturday before tapering off into the late morning. Veterans Day Saturday should see clearing skies and sunshine by mid-morning. Temperatures will be cooler in the lower 60s and isolated showers will be possible on Sunday and early next week.

