Up your game day spread with BJ’s Wholesale Club

By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This Friday, BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its doors in Madison, just in time for you to grab all the game day essentials for the weekend.

From great frozen items and fresh produce to cleaning essentials, BJ’s will have you all set for game day company.

Right now, members will receive a $40 welcome reward + more than $40 in coupons when they purchase The Club Card Membership for 1 year at $55. The Club+ Card is BJ’s other membership option, which allows members to earn 2% back in rewards on most BJ’s purchases and receive 5 cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas. When new members sign up for this option for 1 year at $110, they’ll receive an $80 welcome reward and more than $40 in coupons, as well.

This fantastic membership offer is only available for a limited time until November 9 so don’t wait to join the club!

Shoppers can visit the BJ’s Membership Center, which is now open at 8760 Madison Blvd. in Madison, or visit www.BJs.com/Madison to sign up today.

