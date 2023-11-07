Two men indicted for 2021 apartment complex murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men who were arrested and charged with the murder of a 54-year-old man in 2021 have been indicted by a grand jury.

Edward Pugh and Mannery Fletcher were charged with murder after 54-year-old Christopher Martin was found dead inside of an apartment in 2021. Nearly six months later, Pugh’s charge was upgraded to capital murder.

Investigators believe that Martin and the suspects were acquaintances and a physical altercation led to Martin’s death.

Pugh and Fletcher were indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 27 and court dates have not been set for either suspect.

