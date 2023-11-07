Deals
Two men indicted for 2021 apartment complex murder

Edward Pugh (left) and Mannery Fletcher (right)
Edward Pugh (left) and Mannery Fletcher (right)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men who were arrested and charged with the murder of a 54-year-old man in 2021 have been indicted by a grand jury.

Edward Pugh and Mannery Fletcher were charged with murder after 54-year-old Christopher Martin was found dead inside of an apartment in 2021. Nearly six months later, Pugh’s charge was upgraded to capital murder.

Two men charged with murder in Huntsville

Investigators believe that Martin and the suspects were acquaintances and a physical altercation led to Martin’s death.

Pugh and Fletcher were indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 27 and court dates have not been set for either suspect.

