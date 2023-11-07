Sunshine and record warmth the next two days

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. Fair skies have stayed in place overnight with just a few passing clouds expected by daybreak.

A light jacket will be a smart choice this morning as we are starting off on a somewhat cool note in the 40s and low 50s. Today will be sunny and warm with record breaking high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 80s during the afternoon. A clear sky is in the forecast for tonight with lows staying mild in the middle to upper 50s.

Wednesday will bring us another chance at tying or breaking the high temperature record with highs topping out in the middle 80s again. Humidity levels will start to rise by Thursday with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Light scattered showers will develop Thursday evening and increase in coverage overnight into Friday. Beneficial rainfall is expected for Friday with most locations seeing one quarter to one half inch of rainfall. This will be our first significant rain event since early September.

A few rain showers will likely linger into early Saturday before tapering off into the late morning. Veteran’s Day Saturday should see clearing skies and sunshine by mid-morning, temps will be cooler in the lower 60s. Isolated showers will be possible on Sunday with high temps in the lower to middle 60s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.