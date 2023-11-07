Scottsboro viewers shut out from Huntsville television stations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some Scottsboro television viewers are being forced to watch television stations in another market.

Nielsen, a national media company, has designated that Scottsboro is now considered part of the Chattanooga DMA (Designated Market Area). Because of this decision by Nielsen, cable and other local television providers default to the local Chattanooga stations.

Viewers can still watch WAFF on our website or watch our newscasts live if you download the WAFF app for Roku, YouTube TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

WAFF is committed to covering news and weather in Scottsboro area despite Nielsen’s decision.

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, http://www.fcc.gov, the FCC is able to add stations to your local TV market through their recently established “market modification” process. Nielsen is not involved in the FCC market modification process. You may wish to call the FCC to find out more about their procedures. Their number is 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322).

