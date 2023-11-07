Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office search for burglary suspect who fled from deputies

Christopher Matthew Tennyson, 36
Christopher Matthew Tennyson, 36(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for someone they say took off on foot following an traffic stop near Falkville.

Officials say the subject, now identified as 36-year-old Christopher Matthew Tennyson of Somerville, bailed from a car and ran on foot after fleeing from a traffic stop in the area of Milligan Rd. and Mt. Carmel Rd.

Tennyson was initially wanted on a Felony warrant for Burglary - 3rd. Officials say additional charges are pending.

Deputies are continuing to search for Tennyson in the area so caution is advised. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can send tips to Sgt. Chris Price through the MCSO Facebook page, the MCSO website or the Sheriff’s TipLink.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park
HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park
Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore
2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder
Charles Hickman, 32
Subject in custody following hours-long barricade at home on Properzi Way in Huntsville
2 adults, 2 children med-flighted following two-vehicle wreck in Franklin Co.

Latest News

TV generic
Scottsboro viewers shut out from Huntsville television stations
Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore
2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder
Jordyn Brumett, owner of The Vessel, creates a piece live in-studio
The Vessel celebrating one year
Huntsville firefighters near truck at Hobbs Island Road
Crews fight fire in woods on Green Mountain