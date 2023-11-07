Morgan County Sheriff’s Office search for burglary suspect who fled from deputies

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for someone they say took off on foot following an traffic stop near Falkville.

Officials say the subject, now identified as 36-year-old Christopher Matthew Tennyson of Somerville, bailed from a car and ran on foot after fleeing from a traffic stop in the area of Milligan Rd. and Mt. Carmel Rd.

Tennyson was initially wanted on a Felony warrant for Burglary - 3rd. Officials say additional charges are pending.

Deputies are continuing to search for Tennyson in the area so caution is advised. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can send tips to Sgt. Chris Price through the MCSO Facebook page, the MCSO website or the Sheriff’s TipLink.

