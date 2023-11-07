Meet the Grand Marshall of Huntsville’s 2023 Veterans Day Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -James West is an American soldier whose journey is inspirational. West has been chosen as the Grand Marshall of the 2023 Veteran’s Day parade.

West grew up in foster care and later obtained his GED. In 2001, West made the decision to enlist in the U.S. Army.

He embarked on two tours in Iraq. On his his second deployment, a nearby jet fuel tank exploded. He endured severe burns on over forty percent of his body. West faced debilitating nerve damage and relentless pain on his road to recovery.

Vail Veterans and the Semper Fi Community provided West with assistance and resources. West credits those organizations, his wife Megan, and Marine Sgt. Merlin German for getting him through a turbulent time.

West obtained his Master’s Degree and works in an upper level management job here in Huntsville.

The Huntsville Veterans parade will air Saturday November 11, 2023 starting at 11am.

